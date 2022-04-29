Of course, there’s never a bad season to fish, and thus no bad time to grab some on-sale fishing gear. Friends from the Midwest have told me all about ice fishing, though I — Georgia born and bred — am skeptical as I’ve never seen ice thick enough to walk on. To me, these next couple of weeks, where the weather is beautiful and everyone is chasing monsters before, during, and after spawn, is prime fishing. It would seem Bass Pro Shops agrees, because they’ve got a great selection of fishing gear on sale or clearance. If you’re prepping for warmer days on the water, comb through it or check out some of the best deals we’ve compiled here.

We just wrote about Columbia’s Bahama PFG shirts in our story on the Best Mother’s Day Gifts. Columbia’s Tamiami PFG shirts are, essentially, that same button-up in polyester, to the Bahama’s nylon. While the shirt’s are the same design, the Omni-Shade on the polyester Tamiami gives you better UPF protection, up to UPF 40. Everything else — the nicer look, pockets, and button tab sleeves — are the same. So if you want the beach fancy look without sacrificing performance and protection, this is a great pickup.

At 50% off an already great value, there’s no better time to grab a pack of three fillet knives that will handle whatever you throw at them. These Ulgy Stik knives, technically a “gift set,” feature a standard tapered fillet, serrated fillet, and partially serrated tanto tip knife. The set comes with a storage bag for easy transport if you’re bringing them to the water. And like all Ugly Stik gear, these knives are built to take a beating. A Spring gift for yourself!

Braided Line – Berkley Fireline and Spiderwire Stealth

The sale also has some solid deals on braided line, with discounts on line that we picked in our Best Braided Line story. First, Berkley Fireline (though fused, and not technically a braid) is on the clearance rack. Not sure why, because it’s a great line and much more abrasion resistant than any true braid. If you’re going to be fishing anywhere with a lot of structure, Fireline will stand up to the abrasion.

Certain options for Spiderwire Stealth are on sale; pick the length and test you want, to see if it’s part of the event. As I can tell, most lengths and test weights are on sale if you’re buying Moss Green. It’s hit or miss with the other colors. Still, Spiderwire Stealth was our pick for budget braid, as it’s cheaper than most and quite tough for a braid. If what you want is on discount, it’s certainly a good value.

Pflueger Supreme or Supreme XT

And if you’re looking to pick up a new spinning reel, picking up Pflueger’s Supreme or Supreme XT on a discount (20% and 33%, respectively) is a great shout. Plueger’s Supreme is a slight step up from the brand’s incredibly famous President reel, and it’s great value with an ultra lightweight magnesium body, carbon inlay drag, and sturdy aluminum spool. The Supreme XT is the same reel with a bit more smoothness — from two extra ball bearings — and some more premium touches, like a lightweight carbon handle.