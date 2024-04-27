We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re a saltwater or freshwater angler, fishing pliers are an essential tool for when you’re on the water. They can do everything from cutting fishing line to removing hooks from your catch. While pliers can get pretty pricey, you can currently get a solid pair on sale at Amazon for under $18. Right now, the highly rated Zacx fishing pliers are 40 percent off.

Bonus: You’ll even get a fish lip gripper included in the deal.

These fishing pliers are made of high quality aluminum that’s both corrosion-resistant and incredibly lightweight at just over 4 ounces. That means they’ll last for a long time and hold up well in any conditions—even saltwater—and are easy to toss in your tackle bag. The textured non-slip coating gives you plenty of grip, while the spring-loaded handle is comfortable to use. Along with cutting line and removing hooks, these 7-inch pliers can also crimp leads and split rings.

You can’t beat a price this low for both tools, honestly. Shop this limited-time deal while you can—you’ll find a lot of use for the pliers and the gripper come peak fishing season.