When our experts tested out the best axes for splitting wood, we found the Fiskars X27 Super Splitting Axe to be one of the top performers overall. And right now, you can get it on sale at Amazon for $33 off. That’s a savings of 35 percent, which isn’t too shabby given the value of this camping axe. It’s durable, lightweight, and, most importantly, sharp.

The forged steel blade of this Fiskars splitting axe retains its sharp edge impressively well and features a beveled design that is more efficient at splitting through wood and logs in just one strike. The long 36-inch shock-absorbing handle has a non-slip grip that makes it easy to handle and comfortable to hold while you chop. Made of a tough FiberComp material, it manages to be lightweight yet “virtually unbreakable” at the same time.

This deal on the Fiskars X27 Super Splitting Axe isn’t going to last long, so take advantage of the savings while you can. Then check out all the best early deals on outdoor gear you can snag ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day next week.