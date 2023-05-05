We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Every angler needs a good tackle box (or two or three) to hold all your lures, baits, fishing line, and other assorted gear. Luckily, right now you can get the crazy popular Flambeau 2-tray tackle box for just $14 on Amazon—that’s a savings of 30% and the lowest price it’s been at all year.

There’s a lot to love about this Flambeau tackle box, which has more than 5,500 rave reviews from other anglers. Along with a spacious interior that features 15 tackle compartments and six removable dividers, it boasts a heavy duty latch closure and Tip-Guard support posts that adjust to the movement of your boat to balance the trays and keep all your gear safe and secure. “It’s lightweight and durable and has more than adequate space for everything that I need,” one person wrote.

Take advantage of this amazing deal while you can—we doubt it’ll last long. Once you have your new tackle box, snag some of these other best fishing deals on Amazon, including major discounts on rods, reels, and line.