We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Air guns—and specifically air rifles—have become more and more popular over the years for everything from hunting squirrels and other pests to plinking in the backyard. Of all the brands out there, Gamo historically makes some of the best. And right now, the Gamo Varmint Air Rifle is on sale for 20 percent off. That means you can save $30 on what our firearms experts dubbed the best air rifle for beginners (and anyone, for that matter).

Weighing just over 5 pounds, the Gamo Varmint .177-caliber pellet gun is lightweight and easy to shoot. It’s incredibly powerful and accurate, too, with a muzzle velocity of up to 1,250 fps Other highlights include the all-weather stock, which features a non-slip texture on the grip and forearm for a better hold, and an attached 4x32mm scope.

This deal is only available for a limited time. If you’re in the market for a pellet gun, we absolutely recommend the Gamo Varmint—and recommend snagging it at a discount while you can.