When it comes to boating electronics, Garmin has been setting the standard for quite some time now. The brand’s fish finder-chartplotter combos often get shoutouts when we’re reviewing the best fish finders. If you’ve been wanting to try one out for yourself, good news—you can get a Garmin fish finder for $350 off at Cabela’s right now.

The Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 93sv is the current flagship model of the ECHOMAP lineup. The big, sunlight-readable 9-inch display is controlled with a touchscreen display, as well as a tactile keyed assist. The chartplotter is preloaded with LakeVü inland maps and Navionics data covering more than 17,000 lakes.

Paired with Garmin’s ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonars, you’ll get sharp imaging of all that’s below and around your boat. Add that to the database of maps and the model’s ease of use, and you can start to see why Garmin is the name to beat for marine electronics.

Originally $1,049.99, the Garmin ECHOMAP Fish Finder-Chartplotter Combo is currently just $699.99 at Cabela’s. Don’t sleep on this deal—even though it runs now through December 24, the Garmin fish finder could sell out, so it’s best to shop ASAP.