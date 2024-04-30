This Waterproof Flashlight Is 50% Off Right Now—For Just $15
Get two of the popular Gearlight LED flashlights for the price of one during this sale
There are tons of flashlights out there, no matter what style, features, or brightness you’re looking for. While a good light can be expensive, you can also find some amazing performers at a more affordable price. Take the Gearlight S1000 flashlight, which is currently half off at Amazon.
During this limited-time deal, you can snag a two-pack of the highly rated LED tactical flashlights for just $15—the lowest price we’ve seen.
With five brightness settings up to 225 lumens and a zoomable beam for more concentrated light, the Gearlight S1000 is great for almost any use, whether that’s camping, hunting, or everyday carry. The compact size (it’s just 6 inches long) and light weight also make it a great EDC option. But what’s most impressive is its durability. Thanks to its military-grade aluminum construction and rugged design, the mini flashlight is completely waterproof and can withstand drops of over 10 feet without issue.
This deal only lasts for a few hours, so shop the discounted price while you still can.