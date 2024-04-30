We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are tons of flashlights out there, no matter what style, features, or brightness you’re looking for. While a good light can be expensive, you can also find some amazing performers at a more affordable price. Take the Gearlight S1000 flashlight, which is currently half off at Amazon.

During this limited-time deal, you can snag a two-pack of the highly rated LED tactical flashlights for just $15—the lowest price we’ve seen.

With five brightness settings up to 225 lumens and a zoomable beam for more concentrated light, the Gearlight S1000 is great for almost any use, whether that’s camping, hunting, or everyday carry. The compact size (it’s just 6 inches long) and light weight also make it a great EDC option. But what’s most impressive is its durability. Thanks to its military-grade aluminum construction and rugged design, the mini flashlight is completely waterproof and can withstand drops of over 10 feet without issue.

This deal only lasts for a few hours, so shop the discounted price while you still can.