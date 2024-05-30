We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re trying to save on space and weight while camping or want something compact for everyday carry, a quality multi-tool is the way to go. And Gerber Gear—one of our favorite knife brands—makes some pretty great ones. Right now, the Gerber Dime 12-in-1 Mini multi-tool is on sale for 25 percent off. You can currently snag it for just $21, which is the best price we’ve seen in awhile.

The Gerber Dime contains 12 handy tools, including needle nose pliers, wire cutters, tweezers, a plain edge blade knife, and scissors. As the “mini” name suggests, the Dime features a lightweight and streamlined design, weighing just over 2 ounces and measuring a mere 4 inches long. This makes it a perfect EDC tool or a good choice for camping, survival, or emergencies. Made of durable stainless steel, it’ll hold up for years to come.

This is a limited time deal, so take advantage of the discounted price while you can. Stick the multi-tool in your day pack or slip it in your pocket to be prepared for anything.