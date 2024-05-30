This Gerber 12-in-1 Multi-Tool Can Basically Do Everything—And It’s Only $21 Right Now
Save on the Gerber Dime multi-tool, which is as good for everyday carry as it is for the outdoors
Whether you’re trying to save on space and weight while camping or want something compact for everyday carry, a quality multi-tool is the way to go. And Gerber Gear—one of our favorite knife brands—makes some pretty great ones. Right now, the Gerber Dime 12-in-1 Mini multi-tool is on sale for 25 percent off. You can currently snag it for just $21, which is the best price we’ve seen in awhile.
The Gerber Dime contains 12 handy tools, including needle nose pliers, wire cutters, tweezers, a plain edge blade knife, and scissors. As the “mini” name suggests, the Dime features a lightweight and streamlined design, weighing just over 2 ounces and measuring a mere 4 inches long. This makes it a perfect EDC tool or a good choice for camping, survival, or emergencies. Made of durable stainless steel, it’ll hold up for years to come.
This is a limited time deal, so take advantage of the discounted price while you can. Stick the multi-tool in your day pack or slip it in your pocket to be prepared for anything.