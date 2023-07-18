We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Gerber Gear makes some of the best knives, whether you’re looking for a pocket knife or a hunting knife. Right now, you can get the popular Gerber Mini Cleaver Knife on sale at Amazon for 26% off. That means you can scoop it up for under $35—a fantastic price.

Made of corrosion-resistant aluminum, it has a beveled chisel edge for scraping and a sharp plain-edge blade for cutting. The textured handle provides a comfortable non-slip grip and it even comes with a sheath for safekeeping and/or wearing.

This is a limited-time-only deal, so take advantage of the discounted price while you can. A Gerber Gear knife is a purchase well worth making and it will last you for many years to come.