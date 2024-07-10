We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’ve been on the hunt for all the best early Prime Day knife deals for weeks. While there are a lot of great discounts to be had, one of our favorites is this deal from Gerber Gear. Right now, you can get the Gerber Mini Paraframe pocket knife on sale for 42 percent off at Amazon. That means the highly rated EDC knife is marked down to just $9 for a limited time—or until it sells out.

With a slim lightweight design and compact 2.2-inch blade, the Gerber Paraframe Mini folding knife is ideal for everyday carry—but it’s also a great choice for camping, survival, or hunting. The durable stainless steel will hold up without warping or rust for a long time and the blade itself retains a super sharp edge. It weighs less than 2 ounces and has a convenient integrated clip for hooking on a belt or inside a pocket.

This deal won’t last long, so take advantage of the discounted price while you still can.