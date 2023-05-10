We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s no secret that Gerber makes some of the best multi-tools you can buy. And right now, you can get the crazy popular Gerber Suspension-NXT multi-tool for just $25—that’s a savings of $26 or more than 50% off.

In testing some of the top-rated multi-tools, our experts dubbed the Gerber Suspension-NXT the best budget buy thanks to its portable compact design, convenient locking feature, and versatility. Made of heavy duty stainless steel, contains 15 tools in one, including pliers, wire cutters, flathead drivers, a serrated blade, and even a bottle opener.

“This tool overdelivered,” says one of its nearly 10,000 5-star reviewers. “It’s got a bunch of things, it’s very sturdy and all the bits lock so you don’t accidentally fold it back on yourself. It’s a fantastic tool for anyone looking for a reliable multi-tool to carry.”

A sale this good isn’t going to last very long so we suggest clicking “add to cart” ASAP to take advantage of these savings.