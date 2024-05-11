We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you own a firearm—whether for hunting or shooting—you know how important it is to keep your gun clean. It keeps it functioning properly and safely, extends its lifespan, and prevents jams and other failures. To make the process easier, you can snag the Gloryfire Universal Gun Cleaning Kit, which is currently on sale for 25 percent off at Amazon. Right now, it’s marked down to just $37.

Whether you have a shotgun, rifle, or pistol (or all of the above), the Gloryfire universal gun cleaning kit has all the tools you need. The brass rods and durable nylon tips and jags are sturdy and long-lasting, while the dense bristle brushes are effective at removing debris. You’ll also get bottles for storing cleaning oil and solvent along with adapters to make the tools work for almost any caliber gun. The case itself keeps everything neat and organized.

This is a limited time only deal, so don’t hesitate to grab one of the kits at its discounted price.