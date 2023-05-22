We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re maintaining your hunting land, clearing brush for a food plot, or cutting a felled tree, a good electric chainsaw is going to come in handy. Fortunately, right now, you can get the very popular Greenworks chainsaw for over 50% off—that’s a savings of $202.

There’s a lot to love about this 16-inch Greenworks 40V chainsaw, according to more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers. For starters, its brushless motor provides an incredible amount of power and torque that’s enough for even professional use. It’s easy to start—all you have to do is press a button—and has a longer battery life than most other electric chainsaws. Bonus: It’s surprisingly quiet, so you can crank up your chainsaw at 6 a.m. on a Saturday morning without angering your neighbors.

“This saw performs just as well if not better than my old gas saw,” one reviewer shared. “I’ve used this to drop several trees now on 5.6 acres I just purchased. First was an already dead pine, 18-20 inches at the base. Went through that like butter.”

A deal this good isn’t going to be around forever, so we recommend taking advantage of the savings ASAP. Your wallet—and your outdoor projects—will thank you.