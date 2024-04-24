We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re clearing brush for a food plot, trimming back branches to hang your tree stand, or just doing basic yard work, a quality chainsaw is going to be an essential tool. Right now, the top-rated Greenworks battery-powered cordless chainsaw is on sale for 31 percent off. That’s a savings of almost $60—one of the best deals on a tool of its kind that we’ve seen.

The Greenworks electric chainsaw runs on a powerful long-lasting 40V lithium-ion battery—no gas or oil required. It features a versatile 12-inch blade, an easy-start button, and a lightweight and compact design that’s comfortable to maneuver while you work. It even has an automatic chain oiler that keeps the saw running smoothly for hours on end.

This is a limited time only deal, so take advantage of the discounted price while you still can. You’ll be glad you did when you’re clearing up the yard.