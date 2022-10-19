Guns.com is Having a Massive Sale on Hunting Gear This Week Only
Shooting gear, knives, optics—this one's got a little bit of everything.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Typically with sales, you’re limited to a select few products. The promo may promise huge savings, but when you start flipping through, you’re seeing a lot of 5% off deals. That’s not the case this week, because Guns.com is having an amazing accessories sale from now until Sunday, October 23.
The sale is simple. You get a blanket offer on the site’s entire catalog of accessories: free shipping on orders over $50, 5% off orders over $100, and 15% off orders over $200. If you’ve been looking to make a big purchase on any shooting or hunting accessories, now might be the best time all year to pull the trigger.
You can search the entire sale—with over 5,000 items—here. But to get you started, we sifted through the categories and pulled some products that we like.
Knives
- Folding
- CRKT Burnout Folding Knife for $51.99
- CRKT Ignitor Folding Knife for $51.99
- Spyderco Tenacious Folding Knife for $57.75
- Fixed-Blade
- Uncle Henry Fixed Blade with Gut Hook for $29.99
- CRKT Hunt’N Fisch Fixed-Blade for $80.99
- KA-BAR Classic USMC Fixed Blade for $97.99
Optics
- Binoculars
- Bushnell H20 10×42 Binoculars for $137.99
- Leupold BX-4 Binoculars for $638.99
- Leupold BX-5 Santiam HD Binoculars for $1,336.99
- Sig Sauer KILO10K-ABS HD Binoculars for $2,923.99
- Rifle Scopes
- Bushnell Engage for $345.99
- Sig Sauer Sierra 3 BDX for $549.99
- Leupold VX-6HD for $1,999.99
Decoys
- Primos Photo Form Hen Decoy for $80.99
- Primos Photo Form Jake Decoy for $92.99
- Mojo Elite Series Spinning Wing Decoy – Green Wing Teal for $81.99
- Mojo Elite Series Spinning Wing Decoy – Woody for $93.99
- Mojo Elite Series Spinning Wing Decoy – Redhead for $93.99
- Mojo Elite Series Spinning Wing Decoy – Gadwall for $93.99
Game Calls
- Primos from $6.99
- Duck Commander from $11.99
- Woodhaven Custom Calls from $13.99
- Echo Calls from $15.99
Feeders
- Moultrie NXT Hunter for $99.99
- American Hunter XD-Pro for $145.99
- On Time Buckey for $209.99
- On Time Bumper Buddy ATV Feeder for $282.99
Gun Cleaning Kits
- Hoppes Deluxe Multi-Caliber Cleaning Kit for $34.99
- Ruger Rifle and Shotgun Kit for $37.99
- Outers Universal Cleaning Kit for $38.99
- Clenzoil Range Bag Universal Cleaning Kit (Black) for $79.99
- Clenzoil Range Bag Universal Cleaning Kit (Desert Tan) for $79.99