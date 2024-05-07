We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Graduation is a momentous occasion for everyone, but it is particularly exciting for anyone who loves the outdoors. After years of being cooped up in boring classrooms, dusty libraries, crowded cafeterias, and cramped dorm rooms, they can finally do what they love. Once they’ve finished their final exams and the last papers have been graded, outdoors-loving graduates can head off to hunt, fish, and explore wild spaces with their degrees in hand. And with any of these graduation gift ideas, they’ll be geared up for wherever their next adventure takes them.

These are the best outdoor graduation gifts for hunting, fishing, camping, and any other activity. From the most popular Sitka hoodie to the rugged Turtlebox speaker, these are our top picks.

A sturdy pocket knife is a common coming-of-age gift in many families, and there’s no more significant coming-of-age rite of passage than graduation. The Buck 110 Folding Hunter features a surgically sharp S30V powdered steel blade, a genuine ebony handle with brass bolsters, and a genuine, black leather knife sheath. This thing is as attractive as it is sharp. It’s one your grad will want to pass down to their grandkids.

Whether your grad is a traveler, naturalist, birder, big game or turkey hunter, a quality set of binoculars makes a great graduation gift. There’s probably something symbolic here about seeing clearly into the future, but binos are also super practical. Any outdoor enthusiast will be happy to receive these Maven B.3 compact binos, plus you don’t have to worry that they won’t fit. Featuring jaw-dropping edge-to-edge clarity, generous depth of field, and a wide field of view, the Maven B.3 hits well above its price point.

Field & Stream’s 1871 Membership is a unique gift that keeps on giving. Legacy members get a stunning large-format print delivered twice a year, a members-only bandana, early ticket access to the F&S Music and Outdoor Festival, access to F&S+ online content, and many other exclusive discounts. Set your grad up in the Founders Circle, and they get all that plus an F&S Club hat, a members-only pin, priority ticket access to the F&S Music and Outdoor Festival, premium discounts from partners in the Member Outpost, and VIP access to new products and experiences.

Sitka built a reputation for designing technical, hardcore hunting gear, and the Core Lightweight Hoodie is one of their most popular pieces—for good reason. Breathable and moisture-wicking, it works as well as a baselayer in colder weather as it does as a standalone outer layer in warmer weather. Available in eight camo prints and solid colors, it comes in sizes M to 3XL.

Because there’s no such thing as having too many hats, add this one to their collection. Named after Field & Stream steward and country music superstar Eric Church, the Carolina blue hat is a throwback to his days of fishing on the local lake. It’s one of those “wear anywhere” caps.

Any grad would be thrilled to unwrap a Turtlebox speaker. Waterproof, dust-proof, and impact-resistant, it’s arguably the most rugged Bluetooth speaker out there—perfect for any outdoor adventure. It has impressive sound quality (especially if you pair two Turtleboxes together) and it can play for up to 30 hours straight.

If the angler on your list doesn’t yet own Bajio sunglasses, this is the perfect time to outfit them with a pair. The Vega is the brand’s most popular style for fishing, thanks to the full coverage wrap design and light weight. Named after famed fly fisherman Alejandro Vega Cruz, the sunglasses boast polarized lenses that protect your eyes from UV light while enhancing color so you can spot fish more easily.

Every hunter needs—or at least wants—a good binocular harness. The KUIU Pro is just that. The adjustable straps allow you to customize the fit, while the material is waterproof, lightweight, and breathable. You can operate the pack one-handed in the field and more importantly, it’s completely silent. It comes in two sizes to accommodate different optics.

Meet the grown-up version of your favorite walkie talkie. With over four days of battery life, a shatterproof screen, and a range of over 35 miles, the Rocky Talkie mountain radio is a must for any outdoorsman or woman who ventures deep into the wilderness without cell service.

A watch is a time-honored (see what I did there?) and traditional gift that any graduate will appreciate. However, if your grad also loves the outdoors, they will really appreciate a timepiece like this one from Garmin. It’s solar-powered, built for rugged environments, and features 30 built-in sports apps, onboard topography maps that let you track your hunt activity, and a built-in applied ballistics calculator. This is the ultimate smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts.

We may be biased but we’re pretty sure the first annual Field & Stream Music Fest is going to be the coolest event of the year. With tickets to the inaugural weekend, they’ll be able to jam out to some of country music’s biggest stars, including Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green. Plus, there will be tons of other outdoor activities, including off-road adventures, sporting clays, and fishing.

Give them the gift of being able to find the fish no matter where they are with this portable castable fish finder. The Deeper Pro+ connects seamlessly to your phone so you can get real-time data on fish and structure via the app. It has a built-in GPS that allows you to create maps and charts and an impressively long range for casting anywhere.

A pair of Orvis Pro waders is just what your fly fishing-obsessed grad has been wanting. They come in sizes S to XXL and in short to extra long lengths. They’re incredibly durable yet lightweight, with four layers of material designed to keep water out and prevent tears or punctures. Other highlights include comfy neoprene booties, adjustable straps, knee guards, and pockets galore.

Hydration is essential on outdoor adventures, and a Yeti water bottle is one great way to help your grad get enough water. This isn’t the typical heavy, insulated metal bottle, either. Yeti’s newest jug is made of lightweight, BPA-free plastic. It’s 50% lighter than Yet’s Rambler bottles. But don’t let its plastic construction fool you. This thing is tremendously durable. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have the Yeti name. The bottle is available in four different sizes and a rainbow of colors.

If you know someone itching to get into the backcountry after graduation, they’ll definitely appreciate the MTN Stick 4.1. It may look like a trekking pole, but this thing is pimped out with enough features that it can’t really be classified as a walking stick. The head is built like a mini pickaxe, but it also features a quick-detach Picatinny-rail mount, making it perfect as a monopod for a rifle, binos, or a spotting scope.

Help prepare your grad for their next great adventure with the Badger Bed 30 Baja Bundle. This unique sleep system includes everything to kit out your bed roll for any outdoor adventure. It is a self-contained warm-weather sleeping kit with a super-sturdy 600 denier post-consumer recycled Badger Bed, an XXL MondoKing Thermarest self-inflating mattress, a synthetic Baja Quilt, and Mojave cotton sheets. Everything packs into a convenient compact roll. When it’s time for some shut-eye, you simply roll out the bed, inflate the mattress, and your overnight kit is ready to go. When it is time to break camp, deflate the mattress, roll the bundle back up, and head to the next site.

Hearty, home-cooked meals are hard to come by in the backcountry. However, Solo Stoves Titan Camp Stove makes recreating your favorite comfort meals a whole heckuva lot easier, no matter how far your grad wanders off-grid. This petite, portable stove uses wood instead of fuel canisters, so there’s nothing extra to haul. But this is nothing like cooking over an open campfire. The Titan is a gasifier stove that sucks air up from the bottom to feed the fire while directing heat through holes in the top to create a secondary combustion area. That means it burns super hot on nothing but twigs and pinecones.

If your grad was like most kids, they probably refused to wear a jacket in cold or yucky weather more than once. However, now that they are grown, they will appreciate having one for those just-in-case moments. Luck favors the prepared, after all. With 5.11’s PT-R packable jacket, your grad will be geared up for anything Mother Nature throws at them. It’s made from 100% nylon ripstop with PU coating that offers a durable, water-resistant, wind-breaking shell. It also has built-in venting at the upper back yoke to help prevent overheating in warm or physically demanding conditions. The coolest feature of this jacket is its packable design. The whole thing stuffs inside an internal pocket, so it packs to the size of an oversized wallet that will fit in any backpack, glovebox, or locker. It will even fit in roomier pants pockets.

A fine pen is a traditional graduation gift, but few pens are better suited to outdoor pursuits than Fisher’s legendary Space Pens. These pens work in any environment. They even let you write upside down and underwater. Initially designed by Paul C. Fisher for NASA’s Apollo Space Program, these sealed and pressurized pens have been on every manned space flight since the 1960s. Fisher’s Backpacker version of their famous Space Pen “goes anywhere, writes everywhere,” and attaches to everything, including a backpack, tackle box, belt loops, and keychains.

Every outdoor lover needs a good adventuring camera to capture memories. The new GoPro HERO11 Black offers serious upgrades over previous models with higher megapixels, a larger sensor, and RAW burst mode. It’s also super lightweight, conveniently compact, and waterproof to over 33 feet. Whether your outdoor enthusiast wants photos or high-quality video of high-adrenaline hunts, quiet fly fishing footage, or something in between, this rugged little camera can do it all.

A backpack always makes a great graduation gift, but even more so for grads who love the Great Outdoors. With a lightweight, low-profile design, the Osprey Daylite 13-liter pack is perfect for day adventures. It has plenty of function pockets to keep all their stuff well-organized, whether your grad is running errands downtown or heading out onto the trail for a quick hike. The bag even has an interior back sleeve that can hold a hydration reservoir or a laptop, depending on what the day holds. Made with recycled fabrics, GRS-certified recycled polyester, and a PFC-free DWR coating, the Daylite is a solid all-around backpack that can handle years of rough use.

Most of us relied heavily on caffeine to make it to graduation. You can give them the gift of off-grid caffeination with this compact espresso machine. No matter how far they wander from the local coffee shop, the Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker allows your grad to enjoy a fine cup of joe, probably with a nicer view than a downtown Starbucks.

While Rumpl’s sleeping bag–style blankets may look like something 1970s kids would wear as a jacket, they make fantastic outdoor wraps for any nature-loving grad. Water-resistant and easy to wipe down, the Rumpl Original Puffy Outdoor Blanket is made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, making it perfect for midnight stargazing or dewy mornings sipping tentside coffee. The blanket also has a convenient clip so your grad can wear the superhero cape they deserve.