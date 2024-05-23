We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether your summer plans involve hiking, camping, boating, or fishing, you’ll need a water bottle—or travel mug or tumbler—to stay cool and well-hydrated. Right now, at the Hydro Flask Memorial Day sale on Amazon, you can get some of the brand’s most popular bottles and cups at a deep discount—up to 40 percent off.

Grab the lightweight Trail Series water bottle for under $30 or get $15 off the highly rated 32-ounce stainless steel water bottle that’ll keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. You can also grab a Hydro Flask 40-ounce tumbler (a Stanley cup dupe) discounted to just $29.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals going on at the Hydro Flask Memorial Day sale right now. We’ll keep this list updated over the holiday weekend, so check back. Things are selling out fast, though, so we recommend shopping ASAP.

Best Deals at the Hydro Flask Memorial Day Sale

Water Bottles

Tumblers and Mugs