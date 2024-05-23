Hydro Flask Water Bottles and Cups Are Up to 40% Off During the Memorial Day Sale
Stay hydrated all summer long by snagging a discounted Hydro Flask this weekend
Whether your summer plans involve hiking, camping, boating, or fishing, you’ll need a water bottle—or travel mug or tumbler—to stay cool and well-hydrated. Right now, at the Hydro Flask Memorial Day sale on Amazon, you can get some of the brand’s most popular bottles and cups at a deep discount—up to 40 percent off.
Grab the lightweight Trail Series water bottle for under $30 or get $15 off the highly rated 32-ounce stainless steel water bottle that’ll keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. You can also grab a Hydro Flask 40-ounce tumbler (a Stanley cup dupe) discounted to just $29.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals going on at the Hydro Flask Memorial Day sale right now. We’ll keep this list updated over the holiday weekend, so check back. Things are selling out fast, though, so we recommend shopping ASAP.
Best Deals at the Hydro Flask Memorial Day Sale
Water Bottles
- Hydro Flask 20-oz. Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid for $26 (Save $9)
- Hydro Flask 24-oz. Standard Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Cap for $27 (Save $13)
- Hydro Flask 20-oz. Trail Series Water Bottle with Standard Flex Cap for $29 (Save $10)
- Hydro Flask 24-oz. Standard Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Straw Cap for $29 (Save $10)
- Hydro Flask 32-oz. Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Cap for $31 (Save $14)
- Hydro Flask 32-oz. Wide Mouth Bottle with Chug Cap for $33 (Save $12)
- Hydro Flask 40-oz. Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Straw Lid for $37 (Save $14)
- Hydro Flask 40-oz. Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Cap for $49 (Save $33)
Tumblers and Mugs
- Hydro Flask 12-oz. Stainless Steel Reusable Mug for $20 (Save $8)
- Hydro Flask 20-oz. All Around Stainless Steel Tumbler for $20 (Save $8)
- Hydro Flask 40-oz. All Around Travel Tumbler for $29 (Save $10)