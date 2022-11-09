We Love IceMule Backpack Coolers—and They’re Up To $70 Off Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nothing makes your blood boil like lugging that old, unwieldy day cooler to the shoreline, boat, or campsite. And of course, it’s always you who gets stuck with this thankless one-person job of carrying everyone’s drinks and lunches.

But don’t worry, the market caught on to this inconvenience, and you’ve now got every cooler brand out there making some form of backpack cooler. One of our favorites is IceMule, the brand that made its way with only pack coolers. With no rotomolding in sight, IceMule has honed down what makes a great cooler backpack, and delivered in an ever-growing lineup of easy to carry soft-sided coolers and cooler bags.

We love the models with classic backpack straps— The Boss and Pro—as the dual straps make them incredibly easy to shoulder for extended amounts of time. Other models, like the Classic and Traveler, have single shoulder straps that still take the cake over handle carry coolers.

Right now, during the early IceMule Black Friday sale, you can get 20% off the most popular IceMule coolers using the code ADVENTURE20 at checkout.

The Best Black Friday Cooler Deals at IceMule

