Whether you want to upgrade your fishing pliers or grab a new fish gripper, you can get both with this KastKing fishing tool set, which is on sale at Amazon right now for 33% off. That means you can snag the combo for just $18—a great deal if we know it.

Both the KastKing fishing pliers and fish lip gripper are made with durable corrosion-resistant stainless steel designed to hold up in both freshwater and saltwater conditions. The pliers also feature tungsten cutters that can easily slice through any type of fishing line, from mono to braid, along with a convenient crimping slot. Both tools have ergonomic non-slip handles that make them comfortable to maneuver and wrist straps so you can keep them at hand.

We recommend shopping this limited-time only deal while you can. For under $20, you really can’t beat the quality of these KastKing fishing tools.