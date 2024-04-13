We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re in the market for a new knife—whether for hunting or everyday carry—Kershaw makes some real quality blades. They’re known for being super sharp, lightweight, and long-lasting. Right now, the top-rated Kershaw Clash is on sale for nearly half off. That means you can snag the popular folding knife for just $35.

The Kershaw Clash pocket knife features a partially serrated blade that holds its edge for longer and is coated in black oxide for added durability. It’s easy to open with one hand thanks to the assisted opening, yet has a secure lock to keep it closed when not in use, making it an ideal EDC knife. Plus, it weighs just over 4 ounces. It also boasts a reversible pocket clip that allows you to hook it anywhere you’d like on the go.

A price this good isn’t going to last long, so take advantage of this sale before it ends (or before it sells out). After all, there really is no such thing as having too many knives.