Kershaw Knives Are Up to 50% Off for Prime Day
Get a high quality Kershaw pocket knife for as low as $9 right now
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Among all the fantastic Prime Day knife deals going on this week, some of our favorites include discounts on Kershaw knives. One of our experts’ go-to knife brands over the years, Kershaw is famous for its sharp and durable stainless steel blades, easy opening, and streamlined lightweight designs. Bonus: Many are even still made in the USA.
For Amazon Prime Day—which is July 16 and 17—Kershaw knives are up to 50 percent off, with prices starting as low as $9. Some of the brand’s most popular styles of folding pocket knives are on sale. Snag the serrated Kershaw Appa tactical knife for just $16 or get 40 percent off the compact Misdirect assisted-opening knife. You can also score the highly rated Kershaw Leek EDC knife for $20 off.
Below are all the best deals on Kershaw knives right now. These prices won’t last long, so take advantage of the savings while you still can.
Best Deals on Kershaw Knives
Under $25
- Kershaw Cinder Lightweight Keychain Knife for $9 (Save $5)
- Kershaw Appa Serrated Tactical Pocket Knife for $16 (Save $4)
- Kershaw Camshaft Assisted Opening Pocket Knife for $21 (Save $14)
- Kershaw Spoke EDC Pocket Knife for $21 (Save $14)
- Kershaw Shuffle II Folding Pocket Knife for $22 (Save $8)
Under $50
- Kershaw Volt II Drop-Point Pocket Knife for $25 (Save $25)
- Kershaw Misdirect Pocket Knife for $26 (Save $15)
- Kershaw Kuro Tanto Black Serrated Pocket Knife for $27 (Save $13)
- Kershaw Barricade Folding Pocket Knife for $28 (Save $22)
- Kershaw Barstow Plain Edge Tactical Pocket Knife for $29 (Save $20)
- Kershaw Outright Pocket Knife w/ SpeedSafe Opening for $33 (Save $17)
- Kershaw Gravel EDC Pocket Knife for $34 (Save $20)
Under $100
- Kershaw Iridium Folding Pocket Knife for $55 (Save $45)
- Kershaw Leek Serrated EDC Pocket Knife for $59 (Save $20)
- Kershaw Blur Serrated Folding Knife for $68 (Save $47)
- Kershaw Blur Blackwash Folding Knife for $80 (Save $35)
Under $150
- Kershaw Dividend Assisted Opening Pocket Knife for $101 (Save $30)
- Kershaw Bel Air Made in the USA Pocket Knife for $143 (Save $107)