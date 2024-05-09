We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When you’re trying to choose the perfect EDC knife, you want one that’s easy to open, lightweight and compact, and securely locking. The Kershaw Misdirect folding knife fits all those characteristics—and right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for nearly half off. That means you can snag the highly rated pocket knife for just $25. It’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on a blade of this quality.

With a slim profile, closed length of just 4 inches, and speed safe assisted-opening design, the Kershaw Misdirect is ideal for everyday carry, but also works well for hunting, camping, and survival situations. The durable stainless steel blade retains a sharp edge, while the three-position pocket clip allows you to carry it a multitude of ways, whether you want to slip it on your pocket, hook it to your pack, or clip it to your belt.

For more EDC options, we’ve spent hours testing some of the best pocket knives out there. All of the ones on our list are worth snagging for your collection.