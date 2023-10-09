We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Of all the early October Prime Day knife deals going on today, this one has to be one of the best. Right now, you can get the Kershaw Blur pocket knife on sale at Amazon for 60 percent off. That means the highly rated EDC knife is just $57—a savings of nearly $80.

With a stainless steel drop-point blade and a scratch-resistant aluminum handle, this Kershaw pocket knife is built to last—and built to withstand a beating. More importantly, the blade retains its edge for longer, so you don’t have to worry about it getting dull anytime soon. It’s super sharp out of the box and features a compact lightweight design that makes it an ideal everyday carry blade or a good pocket knife for camping or hunting.

This is a limited-time Prime Day deal, so don’t hesitate to shop these savings while you can. Amazon October Prime Day only lasts through Wednesday, October 11.