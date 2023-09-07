We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Few things are as frustrating as digging around in your toolbox trying to find the right size screwdriver. Imagine if you had one that could tackle almost any job. That’s what you’ll get with the Klein Tools 11-in-1 screwdriver, which is currently on sale for 40 percent off at Amazon. During this limited-time deal, you can snag the popular tool for just $14.

The shaft of this Klein screwdriver can hold eight different shapes and sizes of tips, including Philips, slotted, Torx, and square head styles. It can also convert to three nut driver sizes, making it an incredibly versatile tool. The heads are very easy to switch out yet stay securely in place once they’re locked in. Plus, the cushioned handle makes it comfortable to maneuver no matter what job you’re tackling.

This deal will only last a few days (if that), so shop it sooner rather than later.