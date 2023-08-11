Best Early Labor Day Grill Sales of 2023
The end-of-summer savings on grills have already begun
Labor Day 2023 is coming up in less than a month, and as such, some amazing early Labor Day grill sales have already launched. Whether you want a gas grill for the backyard, a pellet grill to smoke some game meat, or a charcoal grill to take camping, you’ll find all of the above majorly discounted to celebrate the end of summer.
Below are some of the best early Labor Day grill sales you can already shop on brands like Traeger, Weber, and Char-Broil.
Best Labor Day Grill Sales
Gas Grills
- Cabela’s 4-Burner Gas Griddle for $249 (Save $100)
- Char-Broil 4-Burner Cabinet Style Propane Gas Grill for $417 (Save $53)
- Weber Spirit II E-210 Two-Burner Propane Grill for $449 (Save $149)
- Weber Genesis E-325S Three-Burner Propane Grill for $999 (Save $149)
Pellet Grills and Smokers
- Cuisinart CPG-465 Portable Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker for $265 (Save $234)
- Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill Smoker with PID Controller for $479 (Save $30)
- Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill for $799 (Save $100)
Charcoal Grills
- Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill Offset Smoker for $149 (Save $50)
- Char-Griller Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill for $169 (Save $10)
- Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill for $219 (Save $13)
Portable Camping Grills
- Char-Broil Charcoal Grill 190 Tabletop Grill for $25 (Save $10)
- Fire Sense Foldable Charcoal Grill for $37 (Save $13)
- Char-Broil Portable Gas Grill for $39 (Save $10)
- Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $73 (Save $17)
- Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill for $247 (Save $27)