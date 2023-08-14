Best Early Labor Day Tool Sales of 2023
Get major discounts on tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more
The upcoming holiday weekend is a great time to upgrade your power tool arsenal thanks to the plethora of Labor Day tool sales. But you don’t have to wait until September to take advantage—there are plenty of early deals already going on. Get 50% off a DeWalt cordless drill and impact driver combo kit or 70% off Milwaukee batteries. Or, if you need a new saw, get the Makita cordless circular saw for just $79 (a savings of $326!).
Below we’ve rounded up the best early Labor Day tool sales you can shop right now on some of our favorite brands. We’ll update this list often, so keep checking back.
Best Labor Day Tool Sales
DeWalt
- DeWalt Random Orbit Sander, Variable Speed for $63 (Save $36)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR 1/4″ Cordless Brushless Impact Driver for $98 (Save $51)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 1/2″ Drill/Driver Combo Kit with Battery and Charger for $99 (Save $80)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum for $113 (Save $46)
- DeWalt 20V Max Portable Tire Inflator for $123 (Save $26)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Jig Saw for $140 (Save $100)
- DeWalt 20V Max Angle Grinder Tool for $159 (Save $90)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger for $159 (Save $80)
- DeWalt 20V Max Battery, 6 Ah (2-Pack) for $164 (Save $125)
Milwaukee
- Milwaukee 12V Cordless Rotary Tool for $82 (Save $52)
- Milwaukee M18 RedLithium High Output 18V 8.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack for $105 (Save $237)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1/4″ Hex Hydraulic Driver for $111 (Save $97)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3/8″ Compact Impact Wrench for $141 (Save $88)
- Milwaukee M18 Brushless 7-1/4″ Circular Saw for $144 (Save $96)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel D-Handle Jig Saw for $149 (Save $62)
More Great Tool Sales
- Makita 18V X2 LXT Brushless Cordless 7-1/4” Circular Saw for $79 (Save $326)
- Black + Decker 20V Max P4-Tool Cordless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger for $109 (Save $90)
- Craftsman 135-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $119 (Save $55)
- Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set with 3 Drawers for $129 (Save $110)