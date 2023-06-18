We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re camping, backpacking, hiking, or doing anything else outdoors, access to clean water is incredibly important. That’s where a good water filter comes in. And right now, you can get the popular Lifestraw personal water filter on sale at Amazon for just $15—that’s nearly 40% off.

This Lifestraw water filter can remove 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, and other toxins from water, no matter how dirty it is. Ultra lightweight and durable, it’s perfect for tossing in your bag when you’re heading out on the trail or into the backcountry. You can drink directly from the straw or connect it to your water bottle, and it will last for up to 1,000 gallons of water (or about five years of regular use).

Don’t expect a price this good to last too long—like most Amazon deals, it’s only available for a limited time, so shop it while you can.