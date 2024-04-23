We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re hiking in remote areas, camping deep in the woods, or hunting the backcountry, there’s only thing more important than even food: clean water. And for that, the LifeStraw personal water filter is a game-changer. Right now, the popular straw filter is on sale for just $15 for a limited time.

This LifeStraw is arguably the best water filter out there. The survival tool removes almost all bacteria, parasites, microplastics, dirt, and sand from even the dirtiest water, making sure you have clean drinking water no matter where you are. It’s incredibly easy to use and it’s very lightweight—under 2 ounces—so it’s ideal for tossing in your pack without adding any bulk. Plus, it can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water and it has an unlimited shelf life.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a LifeStraw water filter, so grab one while you can. After all, clean water is priceless.