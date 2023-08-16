We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Makita is one of the most well-known and most reputable tool brands. But its high quality power tools can get pretty expensive. Fortunately, right now you can get the popular cordless Makita circular saw on sale at Amazon for 80% off. That means it’s just $87—that’s one of the best deals we’ve seen in a long time.

A price this low is almost too good to be true—so it won’t last long. Be sure to add it to your cart while you still can.