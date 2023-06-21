We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re tossing elk steaks from your latest hunt onto the pellet grill or braising a massive brisket in the smoker, a good meat thermometer can help ensure your meat is properly cooked. Right now, you can get the wildly popular Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer on sale at Amazon for $20 off—one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Made of durable water-resistant stainless steel, the Meater Plus meat thermometer features two sensors: one to measure the internal temperature of your meat and one to measure the ambient temperature of your grill. With Bluetooth connectivity, the Meater connects to an easy-to-use app on your phone so you can monitor your food from up to 165 feet away. You can get notifications when your meat has reached the ideal temperature, so you get a perfectly juicy steak (or burger or chicken or whatever else) every single time.

I personally own the Meater Plus and can attest to how awesome it is. It’s been a game-changer in our family’s grilling. I love that I can check our dinner’s progress without having to open the grill lid and the thermometer itself is very precise and accurate. Plus, it lasts for up to 24 hours of cooking on a single charge.

