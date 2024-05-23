Gear Up for Summer with the Best Memorial Day Fishing Sales—Up to 60% Off
Save on everything you'll need for this year's fishing trip with these holiday deals from Huk, Orvis, and more
The start of summer brings to mind balmy afternoons on the water, wetting a line and cracking open an ice cold can. Gear up for all the above with some of the best Memorial Day fishing sales going on right now. This weekend, save on rods, reels, and so much more at retailers like Bass Pro, Orvis, and Huk.
Get $70 off the beloved Penn Spinfisher spinning reel or snag the classic Zebco 33 rod and reel combo for just $20. You can even find major discounts on fish finders, like 50 percent off the Lowrance HDS Live 9 fish finder and chartplotter. And if you’re after apparel (whether for fishing or just everyday life), some of our favorite deals include this breezy Orvis UPF 40 short-sleeve shirt for $18 off or this popular Columbia PFG long-sleeve sun shirt just begging to be worn the next time you’re reeling in a catch.
We’ve sifted through to find the best Memorial Day fishing sales and deals going on right now. We’ll keep updating this list over the next few days so check back over the weekend for more discounts.
Best Memorial Day Fishing Sales
- AFTCO: Get up to 57 percent off sale styles at AFTCO; plus free shipping on orders of $100+
- Bass Pro Shops: Save up to 50 percent on fishing gear and apparel during the Bass Pro Go Outdoors Sale through May 29
- Grundéns: Get 60 percent off the Shorebreak collection through May 25
- Huk: Shop 25 percent off the Huk Americana collection
- Orvis: Get 20 percent off sitewide on Orvis men’s and women’s apparel along with free shipping on orders of $50+
Our Favorite Fishing Deals
Reels
- KastKing Sharky Baitfeeder III Spinning Reel for $55 (Save $17)
- Shimano Sedona FI Spinning Reel for $59 (Save $20)
- KastKing Rover Round Baitcasting Reel for $59 (Save $15)
- Lew’s Speed Spool LFS Baitcast Reel for $79 (Save $20)
- Mach 2 G3 Baitcast Reel for $119 (Save $30)
- Penn Spinfisher VI Spinning Reel for $159 (Save $70)
Rods
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Fishing Rod for $39 (Save $10)
- St. Croix Mojo Bass Casting Rod for $119 (Save $30)
Combos
- Ugly Stik Dock Runner Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $17 (Save $4)
- Zebco 33 Spincast Reel and 2-Piece Fishing Rod Combo for $20 (Save $17)
- Lew’s Speed Spin Spinning Combo for $79 (Save $30)
- Abu Garcia Revo SX/Vendetta Casting Rod and Reel Combo for $149 (Save $100)
Fish Finders
- Humminbird Helix 8 Chirp Mega SI+ GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $799 (Save $500)
- Lowrance HDS Live 7 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $899 (Save $350)
- Lowrance HDS Live 9 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $1,099 (Save $1,100)
- Lowrance HDS Live 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $1,999 (Save $1,450)
Fishing Gear
- Heeta Digital Fish Scale for $8 (Save $6)
- Rapala Retractable Line Scissor for $8 (Save $8)
- Zacx Fishing Pliers and Fish Lip Gripper for $17 (Save $14)
- Rapala 6″ Fish ‘n Fillet Knife for $24 (Save $14)
- Piscifun Fishing Line Spooler for $29 (Save $16)
- Rapala High Contrast Digital Fish Scale for $34 (Save $6)
- Bubba Serrated Fillet Knife for $39 (Save $20)
Apparel
- Columbia Bora Bora Booney Hat for $21 (Save $9)
- Huk Pursuit Performance Crew Sun Shirt for $30 (Save $10)
- Columbia Tamiami II Short-Sleeve Shirt for $32 (Save $14)
- Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Long-Sleeve Shirt for $32 (Save $14)
- Simms BugStopper Long-Sleeve Hoodie for $62 (Save $23)
- Orvis Tech Chambray Short-Sleeved Work Shirt for $71 (Save $18)