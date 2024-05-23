We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The start of summer brings to mind balmy afternoons on the water, wetting a line and cracking open an ice cold can. Gear up for all the above with some of the best Memorial Day fishing sales going on right now. This weekend, save on rods, reels, and so much more at retailers like Bass Pro, Orvis, and Huk.

Get $70 off the beloved Penn Spinfisher spinning reel or snag the classic Zebco 33 rod and reel combo for just $20. You can even find major discounts on fish finders, like 50 percent off the Lowrance HDS Live 9 fish finder and chartplotter. And if you’re after apparel (whether for fishing or just everyday life), some of our favorite deals include this breezy Orvis UPF 40 short-sleeve shirt for $18 off or this popular Columbia PFG long-sleeve sun shirt just begging to be worn the next time you’re reeling in a catch.

We’ve sifted through to find the best Memorial Day fishing sales and deals going on right now. We’ll keep updating this list over the next few days so check back over the weekend for more discounts.

Best Memorial Day Fishing Sales

AFTCO : Get up to 57 percent off sale styles at AFTCO; plus free shipping on orders of $100+

: Get up to 57 percent off sale styles at AFTCO; plus free shipping on orders of $100+ Bass Pro Shops : Save up to 50 percent on fishing gear and apparel during the Bass Pro Go Outdoors Sale through May 29

: Save up to 50 percent on fishing gear and apparel during the Bass Pro Go Outdoors Sale through May 29 Grundéns : Get 60 percent off the Shorebreak collection through May 25

: Get 60 percent off the Shorebreak collection through May 25 Huk : Shop 25 percent off the Huk Americana collection

: Shop 25 percent off the Huk Americana collection Orvis: Get 20 percent off sitewide on Orvis men’s and women’s apparel along with free shipping on orders of $50+

Our Favorite Fishing Deals

Reels

Rods

Combos

Fish Finders

Fishing Gear

Apparel