The only thing more important than having the right tool for the job is having the right battery for the tool. If you’re a fan of Milwaukee power tools, you need a corresponding Milwaukee battery (or two or three) to keep things up and running. While batteries can get pretty pricey, you can often find them on sale—like right now. Milwaukee batteries are up to 70 percent off at Amazon, with prices starting as low as under $30.

One of the best deals we’ve seen all year, the Milwaukee M12 RedLithium 2.0 battery pack is currently just $28. That’s a savings of nearly $70, for a price you rarely see outside of Black Friday. The rechargeable battery has double the runtime along with significantly more power than the standard M12. It’s compact and lightweight, and it can even run in extreme conditions, including temperatures below 0 degrees.

There are a bunch of other Milwaukee lithium-ion batteries on sale, as well, including both M12 and M18 battery packs. Get a high output M12 12V battery for half off or save $65 on a two-pack of Milwaukee M18 18V batteries with even more amp-hours and power. Below are the best deals we’re seeing right now.

More Deals on Milwaukee Batteries