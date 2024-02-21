We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Milwaukee power tools are known to be some of the best. While they can get pretty pricey, they’re well worth the investment for their long-lasting quality and rugged performance. If you want to add to your tool collection without shelling out $100+, you’re in luck. Right now, the highly rated Milwaukee M18 1/2″ drill driver is on sale at Amazon for 50 percent off.

That means you can snag the cordless power tool for just $62—a savings of $58. It’s one of the best deals we’ve seen this month.

At just over 7 inches long, this compact Milwaukee drill driver allows you to work in even the most hard to reach spots with no trouble, and the ergonomic design makes for comfortable handling for hours on end. Plus, it’s very lightweight at just 3.5 pounds. But don’t be fooled by its small size—with an incredibly powerful motor, the cordless tool delivers 500 in-lbs of torque. That’s plenty for almost any task around the house, jobsite, campsite, or even backyard.

This deal won’t last for long, so take advantage of the discount while you can.