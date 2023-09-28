We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

An impact wrench is one of those power tools almost everyone needs, whether you’re a casual DIYer, home project-doer, or someone who works in the construction or home renovation field. It can help you effortlessly tighten and loosen nuts and bolts. And right now, you can get the Milwaukee impact wrench on sale at Amazon for nearly 60 percent off.

Regularly $400, the cordless M18 Fuel 3/8 impact wrench is currently discounted down to just $176.

With a brushless motor that provides 600 ft-lbs of torque with just the press of a button, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3/8 Mid-Torque impact wrench is both powerful and versatile. It has different levels and modes you can easily switch between depending on the task at hand. And weighing just 5 pounds, it’s very compact and lightweight, making it easy to handle. It has built-in LED lights to illuminate your workspace, too.

