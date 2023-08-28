Milwaukee Labor Day Sale 2023: Get Up to 67% Off Tools and Batteries
You'd be hard-pressed to find prices this good on Milwaukee power tools any other time of the year
The Milwaukee Labor Day sale 2023 is nearly here, but the early deals have already begun. Right now, you can get up to 67% off Milwaukee power tools, including the M12 and M18 cordless drill/driver, compact impact wrench, and brushless jig saw. You can even get the Milwaukee M18 RedLithium High Output 18V batteries for just $111—one of the best tool deals we’ve seen all summer.
Below are the best deals at the Milwaukee Labor Day sale you can already shop. We’ll keep this list updated as we head into the holiday weekend so check back for the latest.
Best Deals at the Milwaukee Labor Day Sale
Power Tools
- Milwaukee M18 18V 1/2″ Cordless Drill/Driver for $75 (Save $23)
- Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless Rotary Tool for $82 (Save $52)
- Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion 3/4″ Cordless Right Angle Drill for $85 (Save $20)
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2″ Compact Drill/Driver for $87 (Save $129)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hackzall for $122 (Save $62)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3/8″ Compact Impact Wrench for $139 (Save $90)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel D-Handle Jig Saw for $152 (Save $59)
- Milwaukee M18 Brushless 7-1/4″ Circular Saw for $155 (Save $30)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque 1/2″ Impact Wrench for $224 (Save $125)
Batteries
- Milwaukee M18 RedLithium High Output XC 6.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack for $81 (Save $69)
- Milwaukee M18 RedLithium High Output 18V 8.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack for $111 (Save $221)
- Milwaukee M18 RedLithium XC 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Extended Capacity Battery (2-Pack) for $125 (Save $45)
- Milwaukee M18 Lithium-Ion High Output 6.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) for $175 (Save $56)