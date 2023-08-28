We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Milwaukee Labor Day sale 2023 is nearly here, but the early deals have already begun. Right now, you can get up to 67% off Milwaukee power tools, including the M12 and M18 cordless drill/driver, compact impact wrench, and brushless jig saw. You can even get the Milwaukee M18 RedLithium High Output 18V batteries for just $111—one of the best tool deals we’ve seen all summer.

Below are the best deals at the Milwaukee Labor Day sale you can already shop. We’ll keep this list updated as we head into the holiday weekend so check back for the latest.

Best Deals at the Milwaukee Labor Day Sale

Batteries