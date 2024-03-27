We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When you’re working in low light conditions—whether it’s early in the morning, late at night, or just somewhere that isn’t well-lit—you need a reliable light source. While a flashlight will do in some instances, you’ll likely want to keep your hands available for the task at hand. Enter the Milwaukee M18 work light, which is completely hands-free and which is currently on sale for 60 percent off.

Regularly $70, it’s discounted to just $29 during this limited-time deal.

The Milwaukee M18 work light features bright LED bulbs with 1,000 lumens of power that can run for hours and even days on end on a single charge. The 90-degree rotating head allows you to angle the beam in any direction—perfect for working in tight spaces. Both impact- and weather-resistant, the light is incredibly rugged and durable, so it can take a beating on the job site. It also has a convenient hang hook for easy hands-free use.

This deal likely won’t last long—and it’s selling out fast—so grab one of the lights at a discount while you can.