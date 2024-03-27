SHARE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When you’re working in low light conditions—whether it’s early in the morning, late at night, or just somewhere that isn’t well-lit—you need a reliable light source. While a flashlight will do in some instances, you’ll likely want to keep your hands available for the task at hand. Enter the Milwaukee M18 work light, which is completely hands-free and which is currently on sale for 60 percent off.

Regularly $70, it’s discounted to just $29 during this limited-time deal.

Milwaukee M18 LED Work Light on white background

The Milwaukee M18 work light features bright LED bulbs with 1,000 lumens of power that can run for hours and even days on end on a single charge. The 90-degree rotating head allows you to angle the beam in any direction—perfect for working in tight spaces. Both impact- and weather-resistant, the light is incredibly rugged and durable, so it can take a beating on the job site. It also has a convenient hang hook for easy hands-free use.

This deal likely won’t last long—and it’s selling out fast—so grab one of the lights at a discount while you can.

