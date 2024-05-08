We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Milwaukee tools are some of the best—but they can also be some of the most expensive. Sure, the quality, durability, and performance is worth the higher price tag, but it also means that, if you’re on the hunt for new tools, you’d prefer a bargain. Right now, you’re in luck. You can currently snag a Milwaukee tool combo kit—complete with a cordless M12 Fuel hammer drill, impact driver, batteries, and charger—for over half off.

Regularly $429, it’s marked down to just $201—a savings of more than $200.

In this combo kit, you’ll get two of Milwaukee’s most popular (and most powerful) cordless tools: the M12 Fuel 1/2″ Hammer Drill and M12 Fuel 1/4″ Impact Driver. Both are incredibly lightweight with compact designs that makes it easy to maneuver them in even the tightest of spaces and comfortable to hold for hours on end. The set also comes with two Milwaukee batteries, a charger, and a convenient carrying bag.

This deal is only going to last a few more days or until it sells out, so take advantage of the low price while you can. You won’t see another this good for a while.