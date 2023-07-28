Milwaukee Tools Are Secretly Up To 70% Off Right Now
Saws, drivers, drills, oh my! Save big during this sale
Milwaukee tools are some of the best out there, known for their superior quality, performance, and durability. If you’ve been looking to add a few Milwaukee power tools—whether it be a cordless impact wrench or hackzall—to your workshop, now may be the perfect time. Right now, Milwaukee tools are on sale up to 70% off at Amazon.
That means you could save as much as $235 on the pro-approved brand, from the highly rated M18 jig saw to a must-have lithium-ion battery pack. Below are the best Milwaukee deals going on this week.
Best Milwaukee Deals
Power Tools
- Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless Rotary Tool for $82 (Save $52)
- Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Orbiting Multi Tool for $95 (Save $107)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1/4″ Hex Hydraulic Driver for $114 (Save $94)
- Milwaukee M18 Random Orbit Sander for $118 (Save $44)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hackzall for $121 (Save $63)
- Milwaukee M18 Brushless Circular Saw for $144 (Save $194)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3/8″ Compact Impact Wrench for $146 (Save $83)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel D-Handle Jig Saw for $152 (Save $59)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque 1/2″ Impact Wrench for $245 (Save $104)
Batteries and Other Tools
- Milwaukee M12 and M18 Multi Voltage Lithium Ion Battery Charger w/ Onboard Fuel Gauge for $27 (Save $44)
- Milwaukee Shockwave 100-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set for $67 (Save $32)
- Milwaukee M18 Red Lithium High Output 18V 8.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack for $107 (Save $235)
- Milwaukee M18 Red Lithium XC 5 Ah Lithium-Ion Extended Capacity Battery (2-Pack) for $135 (Save $14)
- Milwauke M18 XC6.0 Starter Kit w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $175 (Save $54)