We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

No matter where you fish or what you’re after, there are some tools every angler needs. At the very least, they’ll make your life easier. And at the most, they could help you catch more lunkers. This Mossy Oak 4-piece fishing tool kit has the basics you’ll want to have on hand: fishing pliers, a fillet knife, a fish lip gripper, and even retractable line snips. And right now, it’s on sale at Amazon, which means you can snag it for just $27 for a limited time.

All of the tools are made with durable corrosion-resistant stainless steel and feature ergonomic rubber grips that are comfortable to hold and prevent slippage during use. The versatile fishing pliers can do everything from crimp leader and cut wire to remove hooks, and the thin 10.5″ fillet knife is just the right balance of flexible and sturdy. The fish lip gripper is especially good for saltwater fishing, while the retractable line snips are a fly fisherman’s dream.

This deal won’t last for long, so grab one of the Mossy Oak kits while you still can.