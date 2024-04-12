We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are regular moms and then there are moms who hunt. If you’re shopping for a Mother’s Day gift for the latter, you likely know just how particular she is about the stuff she uses. As a hunting mom myself, some of the best presents I’ve received from my husband and kids have been gear. While flowers and a card are nice, I’ll take a new pair of Vortex binoculars for my next hunt any day.

Whether the mom in your life is a seasoned hunter or just beginning her journey, these gift ideas are as useful as they are thoughtful, from a Sitka jacket perfect for deer season to the KUIU rangefinder set everyone is obsessed with. We’ve included something for every budget, too, including some splurge-worthy finds like the Yeti Hopper cooler and even a Traeger pellet grill.

Most of us here at Field & Stream either have moms who hunt or are hunting mamas ourselves, so we know what is sure to make her happy. These are our recommendations for the best Mother’s Day gifts for hunters.

You can never go wrong with Sitka. The Core Lightweight Hoody has been a long-time favorite and it’s recently become available in women’s sizes. Perfect for layering, it’s made of a lightweight yet warm sweat-wicking blend. It features a built-in hood, stretchy mesh face mask, and comfortable fit.

Offering premium quality without the premium price tag, Vortex binoculars are a must-have for any hunting mom. Crafted with high-density extra-low dispersion glass and XR anti-reflective coatings, they deliver superior edge-to-edge clarity and crisp low-light viewing. With an extra-wide field of view, she won’t miss a moment of the action.

If she’s a firm believer you can never have too many hats, add this Field & Stream ball cap to her collection. Available in a deep royal blue, it’s named after former Field & Stream shooting editor and legendary shotgunner Uncle Robert. It’s one of those wear-anywhere kinds of hats she’ll get a ton of use out of.

This is one of my favorite mugs to take to the field. I have both the 16- and 20-ounce versions. It comes in a bunch of colors—including blaze orange and forest green—and even camo patterns like Bottomland to keep your tumbler concealed during hunts. The trigger-action lid makes this thermos spill-proof and easy for one-handed use. Mom can throw it in her hunting pack without worrying about spills.

Every mom needs a Yeti cooler, and the Hopper M20 backpack cooler is one of the most versatile (and most portable) options. Whether she’s heading out to the duck blind or taking the kids to baseball practice, this cooler is easy to carry, lightweight, and, most importantly, well-insulated. It’s just the right size for drinks and snacks, and it features a kangaroo pocket on the outside for easy access to your other must-have items.

Of all the Garmin watches we’ve tested, the Garmin Instinct is arguably the best value. And it’s especially great for outdoorsy moms, with a fit specifically designed for smaller wrists. The rugged GPS smartwatch is water-resistant up to 100 meters and has tons of GPS and health-tracking features. As an active woman, I love the fitness components, too.

You can’t beat a good pair of hunting boots, and these are my all-time favorite. I’ve worn them for several years now. Lightweight, waterproof, and durable, they were designed for active women hunters always on the move. With 800-gram 3M Thinsulate insulation, these boots provide exceptional warmth without adding unnecessary bulk, making them ideal for any hunt.

Avian-X makes some of the best decoys. If the mom in your life is a wild turkey hunter, gifting her with her own set will give her an edge when targeting those dominant toms. This combo of a 1/2-strut jake and breeder hen is one of the most popular. They’re incredibly realistic, sturdy, and easy to set up.

The KUIU Pro bino harness is arguably the best out there. Give it to Mom along with a rangefinder holder, lanyard, and accessory pocket with this amazing setup. She can tailor the size of the bino harness to fit her specific binocular size, and the fully adjustable shoulder straps accommodate a wide range of users.

Meet Mom’s new favorite tee. Made of super soft cotton with a vintage design, it looks and feels lived-in right out of the package. She can toss it on under her hoody on a crisp fall morning or wear it fireside on a balmy summer night.

Whether on the range, in the duck blind or traveling, having your own custom molded earplugs is nice. Safety is always paramount and its worth the investment. These earplugs also have Bluetooth technology allowing users to playback music, podcast and more.

Heated gear is a game-changer when you’re freezing your butt off in the blind or stand. I have personally used these DSG heated socks for years. From deer season into waterfowl, I don’t head out on a cold day without them. Made of soft wool and powered by a 5V battery, they can get up to 150 degrees on the heat blast setting.

This cookbook by Jennifer Danella—who is a lifelong hunter herself—offers a treasure trove of easy-to-follow recipes, from mouthwatering burgers and sliders to hearty soups and stews. Mom will have plenty of inspiration for delicious, family-friendly dishes to whip up with the wild game she harvested.

For the elk hunter, this calling system has a bully extreme grunt tube, all-star diaphragm elk call and temptress open-reed cow call. Rocky Mountain Hunting Calls are my go-to calls for elk, deer, turkey and predators. They’ve given me a ton of success out in the woods, and there is nothing more satisfying than learning how to call game in yourself.

The Primos Trigger sticks are a must-have for any sportswoman’s gear collection. I have several and they have aided in convenience and precision. With a single pull of the trigger, effortlessly adjust the height to your desired level, making it ideal for both kneeling and standing positions. This lightweight yet sturdy shooting stick doubles as a gun rest and optical gear mount, providing versatility in the field.

A good pair of waders belongs in every waterfowl hunting mama’s closet. This Tidewe pair is one of the more affordable options out there but they work just as well as a higher end wader. Our executive editor of commerce, Amanda Oliver, is also a mom who hunts and she loves these. They’re breathable yet fully waterproof and have plenty of storage space for calls and shot shells.

If Mom enjoys reading in her downtime, she’ll love an 1871 Club membership, which includes a subscription to our new Field & Stream magazine. She can thumb through pages and pages of expert hunting tips, stunning photos, and inspiring stories from the field. Plus, with her membership, she’ll get early access to new products and experiences along with exclusive discounts.

Whether she’s new to the smoking game or would love to upgrade her current setup, the Traeger Pro pellet grill and smoker is just what she needs. I use ours year round for all types of dishes. It is nice to not have heat up the house in the summer. I’ve made everything from bread to smoked briskets. Thanks to the precision temperature control, it’s effortless.

Newly released 2024, is Wicked Ridge’s fastest crossbow the Fury 410. This crossbow shoots arrows up to 410 fps with 142 ft. lbs. of energy. This is a powerhouse crossbow with great performance for its price. I favor the reverse limb because they are easier to balance. If the hunting mom in your life is looking for an upgrade or intro into crossbow hunting this is a great option.

Any archery hunter would appreciate the Big Shooter Buck 3D archery target. This transforms any backyard into an archery range, giving moms the gift of practicing without having to leave home.

Deer carts provide you the ability to retrieve game in various terrains with a lot less struggle. With this one from Cabela’s, Mom can hunt and recover her catch solo. She can also use it to haul in gear or lug deer corn across the field without breaking her back.

For the hunting mom who loves to cook up delicious meals, the Cabela’s Cast-Iron 5-Piece Starter Set is the ultimate gift. With a 10″ skillet, flat bottom Dutch oven with lid, 12″ deep skillet with griddle lid, Dutch oven lifting tool, and heavy-duty leather cooking gloves, she’ll be ready to whip up hearty meals with ease. Whether she’s at the campsite, in the kitchen, or on the back patio, this set will equip her so she can create culinary masterpieces wherever her adventures take her.

She’s been a Field & Stream fan for years—and hey, we don’t blame her. While she can subscribe to the new print magazine, she can also snag one of these retro cover art prints to display proudly on her wall at home. You can even get it framed, so all she has to do is hang it up.