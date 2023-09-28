We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re a firm believer that you can never have too many trail cameras, you’re in luck. Right now, the popular Moultrie Mobile Delta Base trail camera is on sale at Cabela’s for 50% off. That means you can get the highly rated cellular trail camera for under $50. That’s an incredible deal if we’ve ever seen one.

There’s a lot to love about the Moultrie Delta Base. For starters, it connects easily to the Moultrie Mobile app, so you can get real-time images sent directly to your phone. It identifies species, provides mapping, and even gives you weather forecasts. The photo quality itself is fantastic thanks to the LED bulbs, fast shutter speed, and 24MP image resolution. Lastly, the design of the cellular trail cam is durable and rugged—it’ll withstand plenty of seasons out in the elements.

Shop this deal while you can—a price this good isn’t liable to last long. The Cabela’s sale ends October 4, so you only have a few more days.