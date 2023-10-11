We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’ve been carefully tracking all the best hunting deals at Amazon October Prime Day. While there’s a bunch of great gear on sale, one of our favorite finds is the Moultrie Edge cellular trail camera, which is currently marked down to just $69—a 26 percent savings.

One of the best cellular trail cameras we’ve tested, the Moultrie Mobile Edge is loaded with features that will make scouting and patterning animals easier. You don’t have to worry about cell service, as it automatically detects which carrier is the strongest in the area and transmits data to your phone through the Moultrie Mobile app. You also don’t need to worry about SD cards, as the Edge has internal memory with cloud backup. The camera takes 33MP photos and takes 720p high-definition video with sound, and it has a low-glow IR LED flash with an 80-foot range, so nothing can sneak past.

I have been running one of these cameras this season and have been impressed with the quality of the images and the cam’s connectivity. I also appreciate that the camera doesn’t take a lot of pictures of branches swaying in the wind. The Moultrie Mobile app lets you fine-tune the camera, making it easier to use and get the images you want.

This is a limited-time Prime Day deal, so hop on these savings while you can. The season to bag this deal closes soon as Amazon October Prime Day only runs through tonight, Wednesday, October 11.