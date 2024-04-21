We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s no secret that Moultrie trail cameras are some of the best out there. Time and time again, they’re top performers in our cellular trail camera tests. The Moultrie Edge is one that especially, well, edges out the competition for its image quality and durability. And right now the upgraded Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro trail camera is on sale for nearly half off at Cabela’s.

For a limited time, you can snag the camera for under $100. That’s too good of a deal to pass up.

Some of the highlights of the Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro include:

Custom detection zones along with reduced false trigger settings

Artificial intelligence technology only captures and tags the species you want to track

Crystal clear 36MP images and HD 1080p video both day and night

Activity charting so you know the best times to hunt

Livestreaming so you can watch your camera in real-time

Unlimited cloud storage

Extended battery life

Don’t wait to grab the trail cam at its lowest price while you can. Your scouting is about to get a whole lot better.