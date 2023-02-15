Nemo Equipment Deals on Camping Gear
Save up to $125 on select Nemo Equipment last season items.
Are you in the market for a new camp chair or sleeping bag? If you are, then you are in luck! Nemo Equipment has reduced prices on select last-season collection items. Since these items have a limited supply, the discounts only last as long as they are in stock.
Nemo is well known for their high-quality outdoor equipment, especially their sleeping bags and tents. You can save a few bucks by shopping last season’s colors and styles while still getting some of the best quality gear out there.
Deals on Nemo Camp Chairs
- Stargaze Reclining Camp Chair for $124.95 (save $125)
- Moonlite Reclining Camp Chair for $74.95 (save $75)
Deals on Nemo Sleeping Bags
- Tempo Men’s Synthetic Sleeping Bag for $79.95 (save $70)
- Tempo Women’s Synthetic Sleeping Bag for $69.95 (save $70)
Deals on Nemo Footprints
- Wagontop Footprint for $14.95 (save $45)
- Dragonfly Footprint for $14.95 (save $45)
- Dragonfly Bikepack Footprint for $14.95 (save $25)