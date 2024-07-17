We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We are in Orlando for the annual ICAST fishing trade show to find the best new gear released this year. After the first day, it’s clear this is one of the biggest shows in recent memory. There are more vendors, manufacturers, and gear to comb through than in years past. We spent most of day one searching for innovative rods in both the fresh and saltwater categories. We even had the opportunity to test some of the new products leading up to the launch here at ICAST. Below is a roundup of our favorite rods you should have on your radar for the remainder of the year.

New Freshwater Fishing Rods

Spro Bronzeye Rods

Spro is strategically stepping into the rod market by partnering with different anglers and entities to create technique-specific rods one at a time. The company’s latest invention, the Bronzeye Rods, quickly caught my attention. Working with Dean Rojas, designer of the Bronzeye Frogs, Spro engineered three frog-specific rods to pair with certain baits in particular situations. Anglers can choose from a 7’ medium heavy, a 7’ 2” heavy, or a 7’ 4” heavy rod in this series. I received the two smaller rods for testing a few weeks ago and have been impressed. They have the length to effectively work the baits and the backbone to pull big fish out of cover. —Shaye Baker

The new Spro Bronzeye casting rod. Ryan Chelius

KastKing Kestrel One-Piece Finesse Rod

The first thing I noticed when I picked up the Kestrel rod was its lightweight design. Just by holding the rod, it is clear the blank was made to do one thing: finesse fish. The Kestrel series comes in four different graphite models ranging from 6’8″ to 7’2″. Each rod is a one-piece design to increase sensitivity and feel. The rods feature fast actions and come in ultralight to medium light powers. They also include carbon fighting butts, EVA handles, and quality reel seats. Each model retails for $90. —Ryan Chelius

The KastKing Kestrel one-piece finesse rod. Ryan Chelius

13 Fishing Oath Series

As a whole, 13 Fishing has a proven track record of creating quality gear. And they’ve done it again with their new Oath series of rods. There are 14 models, all priced at just $99, making this one of the best budget-friendly rod options released at the show. The Oath series includes seven casting rods (ranging from 6’ 8” to 7’ 11”), three cranking rods (from 7’ 0” to 7’ 9”), and four spinning rods (measuring 6’ 10” to 7’ 6”). All models feature quality evolve guides, reel seats, and split-grip AAA cork handles. —SB

Shimano Poison Adrena B

Shimano redesigned its popular Poison Adrena rod lineup using its proprietary “Spiral X Core technology and Toray Nanoalloy.” The best translation I can give is that they made the rods much lighter while simultaneously strengthening them. And that’s all anglers need to know. Shimano claims the rod is 10 to 15 percent more sensitive and stronger than previous models.

While we can’t say if that percentage is correct, we are sure that this rod feels great in hand. I am intrigued by the full carbon monocoque handle, which excludes any cork or EVA foam. This design is supposed to make the rod even more sensitive by creating a direct vibration transfer through the rod and into your hand. The Poison Adrena Series B comes in six casting and three spinning options. Each model retails for $379-$399.

Shimano’s revamped Poison Adrena B series rod. Ryan Chelius

G. Loomis GLX Bass

The popular G. Loomis GLX Bass series has a re-engineered design to improve durability and excel at situation-specific tasks. Besides the structural upgrades, which come from their blend of high-modulus graphite and advanced resin technologies, these rods are stronger and more sensitive than ever. The first thing I noticed after picking one up in the new product showcase was the balance from the butt section to the rod tip. The new GLX also feels great in hand, and I suspect it can throw long casts. G. Loomis broke down the models into technique-specific categories: mag bass, jig & worm, flip & pitch, Carolina rig, spin jig, shakeyhead, jerkbait, drop shot, and bladed jig. The GLX Bass series will start retailing at $550.

The G. Loomis GLX Bass featured in the new product showcase. Ryan Chelius

New Saltwater Fishing Rods

Shimano Ocea Jigger Infinity Motive

A jigging rod must be ultra-sensitive, and the new Shimano Ocea Jigger Infinity Motive is just that. It is designed specifically for deep-water slow-pitch jigging and features an excellent feel, a comfortable handle, and durable materials. Shimano used many of their design technologies to develop this rod, but the only thing anglers need to know is that the Ocea Jigger is lightweight, extremely sensitive, durable, and powerful enough to land big fish. I already want one for summer fluke fishing in the Northeast. —RC

Shimano’s new slow-pitch jigging rod. Ryan Chelius

Temple Fork Outfitters Traveler

TFO designed this rod for anglers on the go. It breaks down into three sections and packs into a 32-inch tube for easy overhead airplane storage. The rod features solid construction with good reel seats, corrosion-resistant guides, and a quality cork handle. It feels good in hand, and the ability to break this rod down allows anglers to travel easily with a spinning setup. —RC

The TFO traveler rod packs down into a 32-inch rod tube. Ryan Chelius

Star Rods Gamefish Limited Edition Inshore Rod

This limited-edition carbon fiber fast-taper blank is one of 500 rods ever produced. Made in the USA, each rod features a unique design by wildlife artist Steve Goione, his signature, and a production number. They look great and feel even better. It comes equipped with fuji guides and strong reel seats across three different actions. Even though this is a limited edition rod with stunning artwork, it has all the components to perform well for redfish, snook, schoolie stripes, and other inshore fish. —RC

This limited edition inshore rod features the artist’s design and a signature on each model. Ryan Chelius

New Fly Fishing Rods

Temple Fork Outfitters Elevare Euro Nymphing Rod

A friend of mine says that euro-nymphing is cheating because the technique is so effective. He also doesn’t know how to euro-nymph. If you know how to euro-nymph, then you should keep an eye out for TFO Elevare rods. They come in sizes ranging from 10′ 2-weights to 11′ 4-weights. I held up the 10’6″ 3-weight and was impressed. It is comfortable, controllable, and extremely light (every model weighs less than 2.9 ounces). This will be a trout slayer in fast water. —RC

The new TFO euro-nymphing rod. Ryan Chelius

St. Croix Technica Series

St. Croix unveiled its new flagship trout fly rod at ICAST 2024. The Technica series comes in 3-, 4-, and 5-weight models with moderate/technical actions. I had the chance to cast this rod on the makeshift pond, and I loved it. I threw tight loops at long distances without too much effort. St. Croix markets this as a dry fly rod, and I have no doubt this stick would excel at landing tiny dries on big water. It enters the premium fly rod category at just under $1000. —RC

The new St. Croix Technica series. Ryan Chelius

Temple Fork Outfitters Solution

TFO made yet another splash in new rods with their mid-level Solution series. There are ten different models, and all are made for freshwater applications. The 5-weight version in the new product showcase had a balanced feel and fast action. While I didn’t get to cast it, I suspect it would do well on most rivers. TFO says the rod is made from premium materials for intermediate to advanced anglers. Each model retails for $500.