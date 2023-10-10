We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon October Prime Day 2023 is full of amazing tool deals—including major discounts on Milwaukee batteries. You can find both Milwaukee M12 and M18 18V batteries deeply discounted during the big sale event. Our favorite deal? The M18 RedLithium High Output Lithium-Ion Battery Pack, which you can get for 66 percent off—a savings of $225—right now.

Below are the best Prime Day deals on Milwaukee batteries you can shop today and tomorrow. Note that the sale ends tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the savings while you can. We’ll keep this list updated as more deals drop.

Best Prime Day Deals on Milwaukee Batteries