Orvis has long been one of our favorite fishing brands, known for its quality fly fishing gear and apparel. Whether you (like us) are a longtime fan or you want to see what all the hype is about, it’s a great time to save on some of the brand’s most popular pieces. Right now, during the Orvis Memorial Day sale, you can get 20 percent off sitewide online.

Get $30 off the iconic Signature polo shirt, which comes in more than 20 colors and prints including hunter green, classic navy, and a fun trout pattern. Or grab the lived-in chambray work shirt—which is made of recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells—for $20 off. You can also score discounts on top-rated pants and shorts both for fishing and for everyday life.

Below are the best deals currently going on at the Orvis Memorial Day sale. Bonus: You’ll get free shipping on all orders of $50 or more.

Best Deals at the Orvis Memorial Day Sale

Polos

Shirts

Hoodies, Sweatshirts, and Jackets

Pants and Shorts

Accessories