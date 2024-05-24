SHARE

Orvis has long been one of our favorite fishing brands, known for its quality fly fishing gear and apparel. Whether you (like us) are a longtime fan or you want to see what all the hype is about, it’s a great time to save on some of the brand’s most popular pieces. Right now, during the Orvis Memorial Day sale, you can get 20 percent off sitewide online.

Get $30 off the iconic Signature polo shirt, which comes in more than 20 colors and prints including hunter green, classic navy, and a fun trout pattern. Or grab the lived-in chambray work shirt—which is made of recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells—for $20 off. You can also score discounts on top-rated pants and shorts both for fishing and for everyday life.

Below are the best deals currently going on at the Orvis Memorial Day sale. Bonus: You’ll get free shipping on all orders of $50 or more.

Best Deals at the Orvis Memorial Day Sale

Polos

Orvis Signature Polo Shirt on white background

Shirts

Orvis Tech Chambray Work Shirt on white background

Hoodies, Sweatshirts, and Jackets

Orvis Signature Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt on white background

Pants and Shorts

Orvis Jackson Quick-Dry Pants on white background

Accessories

Orvis Trekkage Adventure Briefcase

Fishing Gear
