If you don’t yet own a fishing line spooler, now is the perfect time to grab one of the best. The crazy popular Piscifun Fishing Line Spooler—which our experts dubbed one of their favorites in testing—is currently on sale at Amazon for under $40.

Compatible with spinning, baitcasting, spincast, and casting reels, the Piscifun Fishing Line Spooler works just as well with braid as it does with monofilament. Even more importantly, it’s incredibly easy to use—just a few turns of the handle and you’ll have a freshly loaded reel in no time. No tangles, knots, or kinks here.

Take it from this angler who wrote, “I spooled 4 reels in less time that it would have taken me to do half of 1 the old pencil method. Plus it was much tighter on the spool thanks to the tensioner. Buy this!”

We recommend taking advantage of this deal while you still can. After all, $39.99 is a great price for something that’ll save you a lot of time and a lot of frustration the next time you’re out on the water.