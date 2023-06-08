We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As air quality across much of the northeast United States reaches unhealthy levels due to the Canadian wildfires, you may be searching for a way to improve the air you breathe. If you’re camping, RVing, traveling or even just traveling in your car, portable air purifier exists. And right now, you can get the Pure Enrichment PureZone Portable Air Purifier on sale at Amazon for $39.

Weighing less than 1 pound, this cordless portable air purifier is easy to carry around or pack in your bag. It uses a double-filtration system—which includes a powerful HEPA filter—to remove up to 99.97% of germs and pathogens in the air. With a rechargeable battery, the air purifier can last for 12 hours on a single charge and purifies air at an efficient rate of 9 cubic feet per minute.

While this is a great product to have year-round—especially if you live in an area prone to wildfires—it’s particularly useful right now given the current conditions. We recommend snagging the portable air purifier while it’s still in stock and at such a great price.