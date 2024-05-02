We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When you hear the name Power-Pole, you probably think of the shallow-water anchor system found on bass boats, center consoles, and skiffs all across the country. Those elongated poles that lock boats into position revolutionized the fishing world and have become standard for bass and inshore anglers. Last year, Power-Pole extended their boat control accessories to include a brand-new trolling motor—the Move PV.

I first saw the Move PV during its release at ICAST 2023 and was impressed with its components, innovation, and technology. The features and price tag clearly indicated that this new troller would be in the premium category. But the only way to determine if it lived up to competitors was by installing and fishing with one on my flats boat. And it couldn’t have been better timing since I was already in the market for a new trolling motor.

This winter, I finally ordered a new Power-Pole Move PV and installed it on my Beavertail skiff before taking it all across Southern Florida. Over the last two months of fishing, I’ve learned a lot about the motor’s capabilities, limitations, and strengths. Here’s how the Power-Pole Move PV compares to other premium options on the market.

The Power-Pole Move PV trolling motor mounted on the author’s flats boat. Max Inchausti

Power-Pole’s First Line of Trolling Motors

On a mission to advance boat control other than their shallow water anchor system, Power-Pole launched a new line of trolling motors in 2023. Enter the Move, Power-Pole’s new brushless (a term for smoother and quieter) trolling motor. Available in two versions—the ZR is tailored to bass anglers, and the PV is a more all-around remote-controlled version. For the purpose of this review, we tested the PV. Power-Pole claims that this brushless trolling motor delivers unrivaled power, durability, and efficiency at near-absolute silence.

Specs

Shaft Lengths: 45″, 52″, 60″, and 72″

45″, 52″, 60″, and 72″ Power Supply: 24v or 36v

24v or 36v Colors: Black or white

Black or white Motor Type: Brushless

Brushless Control: Remote control (comes with 2 remotes). Foot pedal sold separately

Pros

Extremely quiet

Easy install

Efficient

Runs on 24v or 36v system

Performs great in wind and current

Cons

Expensive

Some boats require a pulpit to mount the base plate

Looks and Features

Out of the box, the Move looks sleek. Its compact head design minimizes the overall profile of the motor, and it has a sturdy base plate. The top of the head has three small LED bulbs that display what modes are on and what the motor is doing. The unit comes in two colors: an all-black version and a white one with grey accents. I opted for the white to match my boat. The base of the Move is the typical size of most trolling motors and does not take up any extra deck space. A small foot tab allows anglers to quickly deploy the Move, and once deployed, a digital readout becomes visible.

Anglers have four shaft length options: 45, 52, 60, and 72 inches, depending on the size of their boat. This particular model went on my 18-foot Beavertail Vengeance skiff, and the 45-inch shaft fits perfectly. Every shaft is made from titanium, and Power-Pole is so confident in its durability that it backs it with a lifetime warranty.

The Move PV is the remote version of this trolling motor. It comes with two remotes and a charging dock. If you’re like me and run Power-Pole shallow water anchors, the trolling motor remote will pair with those for a one-remote solution. When not in use, plug the remote into the charging dock to ensure you always have battery life.

The Move, when deployed, displays the digital readout to monitor the trolling motor status. Max Inchausti

Installation

Installing the Power-Pole Move is straightforward. Out of the box everything comes pre-rigged and with templates to line everything up. Simply follow the instructions, drill the holes, mount the motor, and hook it up to power. This motor is designed to run on a 24v or 36v system, so it shouldn’t be difficult to wire it to your existing battery. Unlike other trollers, the GPS system is built into the motor. This avoids mounting an additional GPS puck.

Once you have the motor installed, the next step is mounting the remote charging cradle. I opted to mount mine inside the center console. It’s out of the way and protects the remote from the elements. Power-Pole gives you everything you need for installation, minus a few hand tools. But if you aren’t comfortable working on boats, bring it to your local mechanic. It is important it gets mounted properly the first time.

On the Water Testing

The Power-Pole Move is not exactly budget-friendly, costing just over $5,000. It’s a performance-driven motor meant to maximize your boat’s capabilities. So, the question is whether the performance warrants the price. I set out to answer this by rigorous testing in South Florida’s vast water bodies. I threw the gauntlet at this motor, from Florida Bay to urban lakes and everything in between. I fished in shallow water, deep water, strong currents, and whipping winds. I put this motor through every condition I face throughout the course of a fishing season.

To get clear results, I broke down the testing into three main categories: control, power, and efficiency.

Control

The main job of any trolling motor is to control your boat, no matter its size. This means quick turning capabilities and a precise GPS system. On the water, the Move did just that. The motor is incredibly responsive, making quick turns with the touch of a button. The remote features a large left and right arrow for easy access when fishing, but the Power-Pole app is what makes this setup unique. It grants anglers full control and customization of how the motor responds. You can even program the rate at which the motor turns.

The Move, like other high-end trolling motors, comes with a GPS anchoring system. Using a GPS located in the unit, the motor will keep the boat in place. I’ve owned previous motors with a mind of their own, as the GPS anchor would whip the boat back and forth, often swaying from the spot I wanted to be in. That is not the case with the Move. Once in anchor mode, the boat stayed locked in place, ranging within a small radius of a few feet at most. Regardless of current or wind, anchor mode did its job and kept me on fish. Something I know most anglers will appreciate, the main power chord will not wrap itself around the shaft, unlike other trollers I’ve fished with. When coils form, the motor quickly unwinds itself, keeping you fishing and not untangling.

Hands down, my favorite feature of the Move is vector mode. When enabled, it allows you to point the motor in a direction, and the unit will auto-adjust to keep you on that line. In wind and current, this is game-changing. Rather than constantly fidgeting with the remote to get where you want, the Move does all the work. When you reach your point, steer it to the next, and you’re on your way. After using this feature regularly, it’s hard to imagine going back.

The charging dock mounted inside the center console charges the remote when not in use. Max Inchausti

Power

Next to steering capabilities, power is the most important feature of a trolling motor. After all, what good is steering if you can’t get there? The Move’s power output works on a speed step system. The screen display on the base plate will display numbers one through twenty on a 36v battery and one through sixteen on a 24v battery. Each number corresponds with the motor’s RPMs. As your batteries drain, you may not be able to reach maximum speed steps, but the RPMs will always stay the same. With other motors, as the day goes on, your speed setting consistently diminishes.

This motor is also quick. Topping out at nearly 4 mph, it is just as quick as other motors I’ve used in the past. I partially attribute this to the prop design. It has a steep pitch that pushes a lot of water. It also does exceptionally well in weeds, even chopping through thick hydrilla.

Power-Pole markets this motor as quiet, and after testing, it lives up to that claim. The brushless motor creates significant torque with little sound output. At high speeds, only the slightest hum can be heard. At low speeds, it’s so quiet I’ve found myself looking into the water to confirm it was spinning.

Efficiency

Having an efficient trolling motor means you can extend your day on the water, and it leaves you with extra battery life in case of an emergency. The brushless design minimizes friction in the propulsion housing, creating a quiet and efficient output. After long days of fishing in strong currents and stiff winds, the batteries had plenty of juice left. Rarely did my speed step level drop below 14 on the 24v system I was running. I ran it with two AGM 12v trolling motor batteries rigged in series for a total of 24v to achieve these results. If you use lithium batteries, there is no doubt the efficiency will be significantly better.

Final Verdict

My question in this test was simple: does the performance warrant the price of the Power-Pole Move PV? I tested this motor in every condition possible, and it continued to impress me. The control is unmatched, and its output is powerful yet silent. While it may be the first trolling motor from Power-Pole, considerable time when into the design. Never have I had a more user-friendly and fishing-capable motor to aid in catching fish. So, is it worth $5,000? Well, I can’t speak for you, but given the amount of time I spend on the water and how much I rely on a trolling motor, this troller was worth the investment in the long run for me.